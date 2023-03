A drone view of a hospital in downtown Lexington, Ky. Hospitals are doing better than their industry groups say, Medicare experts told Congress.

Hospitals’ financial situations are not nearly as dire as industry groups are making them out to be, Medicare policy experts are telling Congress.

Profit margins hit all-time highs in 2021, and almost $200 billion of taxpayer subsidies provided hospitals with ample cushion to get through the worst of the pandemic, the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission said in its newest report.