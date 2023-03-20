 Skip to Main Content
'We're getting much more aggressive': Microsoft's Nuance adds GPT-4 AI to its medical note-taking tool

  • Brittany Trang
  • Casey Ross

By Brittany Trang and Casey Ross March 20, 2023

JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images

An AI medical scribe platform is the latest entrant into the AI arms race. On Monday, Microsoft-owned Nuance Communications announced it is integrating GPT-4 into its Dragon Ambient Intelligence platform, which is used by hospitals around the country to ease doctor workloads by using AI to listen to patient-provider conversations and write medical visit notes.

Starting this summer, all providers currently using DAX or Dragon Medical One will be eligible to apply for an early adopter program for DAX Express, which bypasses the human reviewer used as a quality control in the current DAX product, and returns fully AI-generated notes within minutes of a patient visit. This move marks a decisive acceleration of Nuance’s timeline for transferring all of the responsibility of drafting notes to AI. 

Brittany Trang

Brittany Trang

Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow

Brittany Trang is a 2022-2023 Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow at STAT.

Casey Ross

Casey Ross

National Technology Correspondent

Casey Ross covers the use of artificial intelligence in medicine and its underlying questions of safety, fairness, and privacy.

Top FDA official: Agency needs to start using accelerated…
Watch: P-value, an important measurement in clinical trials, explained
A natural pandemic has been terrible. A synthetic one…
Senator calls for probe of conflict of interest on…
Top FDA official: Agency needs to start using accelerated…
