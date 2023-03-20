‘We’re getting much more aggressive’: Microsoft’s Nuance adds GPT-4 AI to its medical note-taking tool

An AI medical scribe platform is the latest entrant into the AI arms race. On Monday, Microsoft-owned Nuance Communications announced it is integrating GPT-4 into its Dragon Ambient Intelligence platform, which is used by hospitals around the country to ease doctor workloads by using AI to listen to patient-provider conversations and write medical visit notes.

Starting this summer, all providers currently using DAX or Dragon Medical One will be eligible to apply for an early adopter program for DAX Express, which bypasses the human reviewer used as a quality control in the current DAX product, and returns fully AI-generated notes within minutes of a patient visit. This move marks a decisive acceleration of Nuance’s timeline for transferring all of the responsibility of drafting notes to AI.