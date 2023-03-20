When testing new treatments, drugmakers must show that their formulation bears out better results than a placebo in clinical trials. In fact, the new drug must outperform the placebo by a statistically significant margin using a measurement called “p-value.”

In this short video, STAT national biotech reporter Damian Garde explains what p-value is, how it is used, and why it is still considered the gold standard for statistical significance, despite its shortcomings.