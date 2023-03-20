 Skip to Main Content
Watch: P-value, an important measurement in clinical trials, explained

  • Alex Hogan
  • Damian Garde

By Alex Hogan and Damian Garde March 20, 2023

When testing new treatments, drugmakers must show that their formulation bears out better results than a placebo in clinical trials. In fact, the new drug must outperform the placebo by a statistically significant margin using a measurement called “p-value.”

In this short video, STAT national biotech reporter Damian Garde explains what p-value is, how it is used, and why it is still considered the gold standard for statistical significance, despite its shortcomings.

Alex Hogan

Senior Multimedia Producer

Alex Hogan coordinates video production and STAT Brand Studio projects.

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

