Virtual Event: Can Tech Fix Primary Care?

Editor’s note: A recording of the event is embedded below.

Physicians are burned out and overworked. Patients are having a difficult time seeing doctors quickly and understanding what specialists they can see.

How can the relationship between patients and physicians be revamped? We talk with Included Health, which works with employers on these issues.

Speakers:

  • Owen Tripp, founder and CEO, Included Health
  • Bob Herman, business of health care reporter, STAT (moderator)
  • Jared Pelo, M.D., FACEP, chief medical information officer, Nuance (sponsor introduction) 

Business of Health Care Reporter

Bob Herman is a business of health care reporter at STAT. He covers hospitals, health insurance, and other corners of the industry — with a goal of explaining and shining light on the massive amount of money flowing through the system.

