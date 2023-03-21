 Skip to Main Content
A new Medicare ruling could give virtual reality companies an easier path to payment

  • Lizzy Lawrence

By Lizzy Lawrence March 21, 2023

AppliedVR's headset rests on a nightstand
AppliedVR, a company targeting chronic pain, has become the first digital therapeutic to secure Medicare coverage as durable medical equipment. Courtesy AppliedVR

The path to payment for virtual reality companies working in health care just became slightly smoother. AppliedVR, a company targeting chronic pain, has become the first digital therapeutic to find an easy way to secure reimbursement from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

CMS granted AppliedVR a unique code for its flagship product, RelieVRx, and placed it in an existing benefit category: durable medical equipment. The device, which consists of a headset and software guiding patients in pain management exercises, received Food and Drug Administration authorization to treat chronic lower back pain in 2021. Starting in April, providers will be able to bill for AppliedVR’s device as durable medical equipment.

