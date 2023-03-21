 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
The Obesity Revolution
STAT+
Health
Biotech
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Politics
STAT+

8 burning questions Bernie Sanders and other senators should ask Moderna’s Stéphane Bancel

  • Helen Branswell
  • Rachel Cohrs
  • Damian Garde

By Helen Branswell , Rachel Cohrs and Damian Garde March 21, 2023

Reprints
Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel looks into the camera with arms crossed — health policy coverage from STAT
Moderna pharmaceutical and biotechnology company's CEO Stéphane Bancel will appear alone before Sen. Bernie Sanders’ health committee on Wednesday. JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has some explaining to do.

Bancel will appear alone before Sen. Bernie Sanders’ health committee on Wednesday, where he’ll have to defend his company’s suggestion it will likely quadruple the price of its Covid vaccines once sales transition from bulk federal purchases to the open market.

The Senate hearing will be a watershed moment for Bancel, a biotech superstar forged during the pandemic. While Covid vaccine rival manufacturer Pfizer is an established pharmaceutical behemoth with a massive lobbying influence in Washington, in contrast, Moderna registered its first lobbyist in Washington in 2019 and its Covid-19 vaccine is its only product on the market.

Sanders, a Vermont Independent, has in the past accused Bancel and Moderna’s other co-founders of profiteering off of taxpayer-funded research, since facets of the company’s approach to making its messenger RNA-based vaccine were developed at the National Institute of Health’s Vaccine Research Center.

On the same day the hearing was announced, Moderna revealed plans to create a patient assistance program to provide vaccines at no cost to people who are uninsured or underinsured. Those with insurance won’t face out-of-pocket fees at the time they are vaccinated, but the higher price could well be reflected in insurance premiums.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Authors Reprints

Helen Branswell

Helen Branswell

Senior Writer, Infectious Diseases

Helen Branswell covers issues broadly related to infectious diseases, including outbreaks, preparedness, research, and vaccine development. Follow her on Mastodon and Post News.

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Will there be any emergency doctors to see you…
Will there be any emergency doctors to see you in the future?
5 important ways Henrietta Lacks changed medical science
5 important ways Henrietta Lacks changed medical science
Flawed herpes testing leads to many false positives —…
Flawed herpes testing leads to many false positives — and needless suffering
Tanzania reports a Marburg outbreak, Africa’s second this year
Tanzania reports a Marburg outbreak, Africa’s second this year
Study finds same small rise in breast cancer risk…
Study finds same small rise in breast cancer risk in many forms of hormonal birth control
Patient groups balk at former AstraZeneca official negotiating U.K.-India…
Patient groups balk at former AstraZeneca official negotiating U.K.-India free trade deal

Recommended Stories