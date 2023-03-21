Altimmune’s obesity drug fails to stand out from blockbuster treatments in early data

A new obesity treatment being developed by Altimmune met goals for weight loss in a mid-stage clinical trial, but the data showed it doesn’t have a leg up on other popular drugs on the market.

The drug, called pemvidutide, is part of a growing class of medications that target the GLP-1 receptor, mimicking the effects of a hormone that can help people feel full. It’s proved successful for treatments like Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro, which have quickly become blockbuster drugs.