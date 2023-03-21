 Skip to Main Content
The Obesity Revolution
Altimmune’s obesity drug fails to stand out from blockbuster treatments in early data

  Allison DeAngelis

By Allison DeAngelis March 21, 2023

A minimalist illustration of a human stomach – chronic disease coverage from STAT
A new obesity treatment being developed by Altimmune met goals for weight loss in a mid-stage clinical trial, but the data showed it doesn’t have a leg up on other popular drugs on the market.

The drug, called pemvidutide, is part of a growing class of medications that target the GLP-1 receptor, mimicking the effects of a hormone that can help people feel full. It’s proved successful for treatments like Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro, which have quickly become blockbuster drugs.

Allison DeAngelis

Biotech Startups and Venture Capital Reporter

Allison DeAngelis is a biotech reporter at STAT, covering biopharma startups and venture capital.

