A cup is filled with a dose of methadone at an outpatient program in San Francisco.

Have you had difficulty getting access to medications for opioid addiction?

STAT is reporting on the obstacles that prevent many Americans from accessing methadone and buprenorphine, two key medications used to treat opioid use disorder.

People and organizations that sometimes make it difficult to access medication can include doctors, methadone clinics, health insurance companies, recovery groups, law enforcement agencies, jails, prisons, drug courts, and labor unions.

If those systems, or any other person or organization, have made it difficult for you to start treatment or stay in treatment using methadone or buprenorphine (aka Suboxone), please fill out the form below, and a reporter may get in touch with you. Similarly, if you have success stories about accessing medication or overcoming access obstacles, please share those, too! We will not share your name or story without your permission.

Tell us how you’ve had difficulty accessing addiction medications, and how STAT can find out more.