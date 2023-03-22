 Skip to Main Content
Senators interrogate health secretary Becerra on Alzheimer’s drug coverage

  Sarah Owermohle

By Sarah Owermohle March 22, 2023

U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on March 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. Becerra testified on the FY2024 budget request for the Department of Health and Human Services. – politics coverage from STAT
The future of Alzheimer’s treatments and coverage hung heavily over lawmakers’ hearing with HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — The future of Alzheimer’s treatments and coverage hung heavily over lawmakers’ Wednesday hearing with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Dotted throughout the hearing room for Becerra’s testimony on the president’s proposed health care budget for 2024 were purple-clad advocates for Alzheimer’s disease treatments, who Democrats and Republicans alike acknowledged repeatedly throughout the hearing. But while senators from both parties pushed for speedy approvals and Medicare coverage of new drugs for the disease, they unsurprisingly diverged on how to manage the costs.

Sarah Owermohle

Sarah Owermohle

Washington Correspondent

Sarah Owermohle is a Washington correspondent at STAT, reporting on the Biden administration’s health goals, federal health policy and politics.

