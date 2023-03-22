Senators interrogate health secretary Becerra on Alzheimer’s drug coverage

The future of Alzheimer’s treatments and coverage hung heavily over lawmakers’ hearing with HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

WASHINGTON — The future of Alzheimer’s treatments and coverage hung heavily over lawmakers’ Wednesday hearing with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Dotted throughout the hearing room for Becerra’s testimony on the president’s proposed health care budget for 2024 were purple-clad advocates for Alzheimer’s disease treatments, who Democrats and Republicans alike acknowledged repeatedly throughout the hearing. But while senators from both parties pushed for speedy approvals and Medicare coverage of new drugs for the disease, they unsurprisingly diverged on how to manage the costs.