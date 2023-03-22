 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
The Obesity Revolution
Pharmalot
Biotech
Health
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health Tech
STAT+

Cerebral and other telehealth startups face new legal and regulatory challenges over ad models

  • Mohana Ravindranath
  • Casey Ross

By Mohana Ravindranath and Casey Ross March 22, 2023

Reprints
Adobe

A potential class-action lawsuit against troubled digital prescribing startup Cerebral raises crucial questions about whether online marketing methods violate legal and ethical standards — an issue with important implications for dozens of other telehealth companies doing largely the same thing, experts tell STAT.

For years, Cerebral and other telehealth companies have used free tracking technologies  known as “pixels” — provided by big technology companies like Google, Meta, and TikTok  — to gather data about customers’ behavior on the site, which can then be used to target ads later. While it’s also used by brick-and-mortar health system websites, a growing number of direct-to-consumer telehealth companies with fewer options for in-person marketing, like Hims & Hers and Ro, particularly rely on the technology to attract new customers. 

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Authors Reprints

Mohana Ravindranath

Mohana Ravindranath

Bay Area Correspondent

Mohana Ravindranath is a Bay Area correspondent covering health tech at STAT.

Casey Ross

Casey Ross

National Technology Correspondent

Casey Ross covers the use of artificial intelligence in medicine and its underlying questions of safety, fairness, and privacy.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There is no epidemic of autism. It’s an epidemic…
There is no epidemic of autism. It’s an epidemic of need
With CRISPR cures on horizon, sickle cell patients ask…
With CRISPR cures on horizon, sickle cell patients ask hard questions about who can access them
When death is imminent, end-of-life care decisions sometimes go…
When death is imminent, end-of-life care decisions sometimes go out the window
Not the geek squad: How one Boston hospital helps…
Not the geek squad: How one Boston hospital helps patients conquer language barriers — and their…
‘It’s a universal experience’: Doctor who treats Boston’s homeless…
‘It’s a universal experience’: Doctor who treats Boston’s homeless population on why community is vital to…
Once a Silicon Valley darling, Mindstrong sells its mental…
Once a Silicon Valley darling, Mindstrong sells its mental health technology for parts

Recommended Stories