 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
The Obesity Revolution
Pharmalot
Biotech
Health
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

FDA advisory panel recommends conditional approval of Biogen’s drug for rare form of ALS

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein March 22, 2023

Reprints
Biogen and FDA photo illustration
Hyacinth Empinado/STAT

An independent panel of advisors to the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday concluded that a treatment developed by Biogen for a rare, genetic form of ALS should be approved, despite unanswered questions about its benefit to patients.

By a 9-0 vote, the FDA advisory panel said the “totality of the evidence” was sufficient to support conditional approval of the Biogen drug, called tofersen. By a 5-3 vote (with one abstention) the same experts concluded that the tofersen data, including from a failed clinical trial, were not sufficiently convincing to support full approval.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Cerebral and other telehealth startups face new legal and…
Cerebral and other telehealth startups face new legal and regulatory challenges over ad models
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog…
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog in the night-time
Listen: Bancel v. Bernie, Sarepta’s FDA runaround, & Regeneron’s…
Listen: Bancel v. Bernie, Sarepta’s FDA runaround, & Regeneron’s ever-growing blockbuster
Pharmalittle: FDA panel backs conditional approval for Biogen ALS…
Pharmalittle: FDA panel backs conditional approval for Biogen ALS drug; pharma fights tactic for lowering specialty…
Key senators blast Medicare Advantage insurers for ‘exorbitant salaries,’…
Key senators blast Medicare Advantage insurers for ‘exorbitant salaries,’ ‘massive payouts’ to execs
Drugmakers push back on a clever tactic employers use…
Drugmakers push back on a clever tactic employers use to avoid paying for specialty medicines

Recommended Stories