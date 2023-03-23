What would Jonas Salk say if he were here right now? How do you know when an ALS treatment is working? And what can pharma CEOs learn from Mr. Rogers?

We cover all that and more this week on the 251st episode of “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. We discuss the theatrical merits and actual implications of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel’s appearance before a committee led by Sen. Bernie Sanders. We also talk about the latest news in the life sciences, including Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ latest data for its powerhouse drug Dupixent, an about-face for Sarepta Therapeutics, and how the FDA appears to view biomarkers in neurological diseases.

For more on what we cover, here’s more on the Senate hearing; here’s the news on Sarepta; here’s the story on Biogen’s ALS treatment; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

