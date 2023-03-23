 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
The Obesity Revolution
Biotech
STAT+
The Readout LOUD

Listen: Bancel v. Bernie, Sarepta’s FDA runaround, & Regeneron’s ever-growing blockbuster

  • Damian Garde
  • Meg Tirrell

By Damian Garde and Meg Tirrell March 23, 2023

Reprints
Sammy Kimball for STAT

What would Jonas Salk say if he were here right now? How do you know when an ALS treatment is working? And what can pharma CEOs learn from Mr. Rogers?

We cover all that and more this week on the 251st episode of “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. We discuss the theatrical merits and actual implications of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel’s appearance before a committee led by Sen. Bernie Sanders. We also talk about the latest news in the life sciences, including Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ latest data for its powerhouse drug Dupixent, an about-face for Sarepta Therapeutics, and how the FDA appears to view biomarkers in neurological diseases.

For more on what we cover, here’s more on the Senate hearing; here’s the news on Sarepta; here’s the story on Biogen’s ALS treatment; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

advertisement

Be sure to sign up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you have any feedback for us — topics to cover, guests to invite, vocal tics to cease — you can email [email protected].

About the Authors Reprints

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Meg Tirrell

Meg Tirrell

Co-host "The Readout LOUD," CNBC Senior Health and Science Reporter

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Experts weigh in on potential health hazards posed by…
Experts weigh in on potential health hazards posed by chemicals in Ohio train derailment
23andMe had devastating news about my health. I wish…
23andMe had devastating news about my health. I wish a person had delivered it
Why you get paid to donate plasma but not…
Why you get paid to donate plasma but not blood
The surprising biomedical legacy of the Iraq War
The surprising biomedical legacy of the Iraq War
FDA advisory panel recommends conditional approval of Biogen’s drug…
FDA advisory panel recommends conditional approval of Biogen’s drug for rare form of ALS
The lesson biotech absolutely should not take from Silicon…
The lesson biotech absolutely should not take from Silicon Valley Bank’s failure

Recommended Stories