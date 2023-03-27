 Skip to Main Content
Wary of changes to Medicare Advantage, health insurers put up a fight — and exaggerate the stakes

  • Bob Herman

By Bob Herman March 27, 2023

For the past two months, the health insurance industry has attempted to scare older adults and the public into thinking the federal government is slashing Medicare benefits next year.

Op-eds, ads, and industry-backed reports have warned of cuts to prized perks and increases to premiums for Medicare Advantage, the growing alternative to traditional Medicare run by private health insurers. Since any changes to Medicare are politically unpopular, health insurers are hoping the pressure will force the Biden administration to retreat from its February proposals that would specifically change how Medicare Advantage plans are paid. Final regulations are due to come out April 3.

Bob Herman

Bob Herman

