Special Report

As AI promises to revolutionize medical note-taking, concerns mount about accuracy and harm

  Brittany Trang

By Brittany Trang

March 28, 2023

Illustration of a doctor and patient. The shadow behind the doctor displays 0s and 1s for artificial intelligence. –– health tech coverage from STAT
Molly Ferguson for STAT

In the doctor’s offices of the future, artificial intelligence will be a fly on the wall, listening in and logging the sensitive conversations that happen every day between patients and their doctors. Gone will be the distracted doctor hunched over a keyboard, tapping, clicking, constantly playing catch-up with hours of extra work.

That’s the vision pitched by a spate of new startups and major tech companies like Microsoft, which one year ago spent over $19 billion to acquire Nuance Communications, the biggest in a crowded field of players using AI to automate medical note-taking. The idea is gaining ground in hospitals around the country, too, where burned-out doctors are desperate for technologies that can cut down on the hours they spend painstakingly documenting patient visits. Hundreds of health systems around the country are using these tools in hopes the AI can lift them out of the drudgery.

About the Author

Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow

Brittany Trang is a 2022-2023 Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow at STAT.

Tags

