Oscar Health names former Aetna executive as new CEO

  Casey Ross

By Casey Ross March 28, 2023

Mark T. Bertolini –
Mark Bertolini, who was previously the CEO of insurance giant Aetna, has been named the new CEO of tech-forward insurance company Oscar Health. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The tech-forward insurer Oscar Health has tapped former Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini to be its new chief executive, a move to jump-start the business as it seeks to win new customers and become profitable.

Bertolini, 66, is a progressive thinker in the use of technology to deliver health services and has already been advising Oscar for the past 18 months. His appointment gives him an opportunity to put a stamp on the future of digital services and analytics in the industry he has served for four decades.

Casey Ross

Casey Ross

National Technology Correspondent

Casey Ross covers the use of artificial intelligence in medicine and its underlying questions of safety, fairness, and privacy.

