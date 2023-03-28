Oscar Health names former Aetna executive as new CEO

Mark Bertolini, who was previously the CEO of insurance giant Aetna, has been named the new CEO of tech-forward insurance company Oscar Health.

The tech-forward insurer Oscar Health has tapped former Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini to be its new chief executive, a move to jump-start the business as it seeks to win new customers and become profitable.

Bertolini, 66, is a progressive thinker in the use of technology to deliver health services and has already been advising Oscar for the past 18 months. His appointment gives him an opportunity to put a stamp on the future of digital services and analytics in the industry he has served for four decades.