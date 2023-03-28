 Skip to Main Content
Could a fight over cost-effectiveness upend Medicare drug price negotiation before it’s begun?

  • Sarah Owermohle

By Sarah Owermohle March 28, 2023

Blue pills in the shape of a dollar sign surreound by white pills. -- Health Policy coverage from STAT
Republicans are scrambling to ban a controversial cost-effectiveness metric, QALYs — a push Democrats argue could hobble Medicare negotiation. Adobe

WASHINGTON — As Medicare drug price negotiation looms, congressional Republicans are scrambling to push through a limit that Democrats argue could hobble the agency’s efforts before they have even begun.

A House committee last week advanced a bill that would bar federal health agencies from using a controversial value metric known as quality-adjusted life years, or QALYs. The metric places value not just on extension of life but also on various quality of life factors, which critics argue assigns a lower value to the life of someone who could be living with a debilitating disease. For instance, a QALY measurement would heavily favor a heart medicine that helps extend the life of an otherwise healthy person. In a disease like MS, in contrast, while QALYs would note that a medicine helps a patient stall or alleviate serious ailments, that MS patient would score lower on the metric than others because they’d have less mobility and more daily pain.

Sarah Owermohle

Washington Correspondent

Sarah Owermohle is a Washington correspondent at STAT, reporting on the Biden administration’s health goals, federal health policy and politics.

