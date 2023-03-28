 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
The Obesity Revolution
Biotech
Health
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Viking Therapeutics releases early but promising weight loss data on new GLP-1 drug

  • Matthew Herper

By Matthew Herper March 28, 2023

Reprints
Scale close up
Patrick Sison/AP

Viking Therapeutics, a small biotechnology company, said Tuesday that its experimental medicine led patients to lose as much as 6% more body weight than those on placebo in just 28 days.

The results are from a small, early Phase 1 study, and the drug will require much more research in studies of thousands of patients in order to establish its efficacy and safety. But the results, made public in a press release, were so promising that they led investors to bid the company’s stock up 45% in early morning trading.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine, Editorial Director of Events

Matthew Herper covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

A half century after Prozac, a new generation of…
A half century after Prozac, a new generation of depression drugs is bringing hope to a…
Newly available test strips can detect lethal ‘tranq’ in…
Newly available test strips can detect lethal ‘tranq’ in drug supply
Wary of changes to Medicare Advantage, health insurers put…
Wary of changes to Medicare Advantage, health insurers put up a fight — and exaggerate the…
Oscar Health names former Aetna executive as new CEO
Oscar Health names former Aetna executive as new CEO
Pharmalittle: Ohio attorney general accuses PBMs of price fixing;…
Pharmalittle: Ohio attorney general accuses PBMs of price fixing; how cost-effectiveness fight could hobble drug price…
With new study data, Intra-Cellular could expand use of…
With new study data, Intra-Cellular could expand use of approved mood-disorder treatment

Recommended Stories