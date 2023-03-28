Viking Therapeutics releases early but promising weight loss data on new GLP-1 drug

Viking Therapeutics, a small biotechnology company, said Tuesday that its experimental medicine led patients to lose as much as 6% more body weight than those on placebo in just 28 days.

The results are from a small, early Phase 1 study, and the drug will require much more research in studies of thousands of patients in order to establish its efficacy and safety. But the results, made public in a press release, were so promising that they led investors to bid the company’s stock up 45% in early morning trading.