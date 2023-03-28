With new study data, Intra-Cellular could expand use of approved mood-disorder treatment

Intra-Cellular Therapies, maker of an approved treatment for schizophrenia and bipolar depression, announced positive results from a new clinical trial on Tuesday that could potentially expand use of its drug to other types of mood disorders.

Sales of the Intra-Cellular drug, called Caplyta, tripled last year to $249 million. The new study results, while not definitive, bolster confidence that the drug could also prove effective for people with major depressive disorder and so-called mixed features.