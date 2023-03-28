 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
The Obesity Revolution
Health
Biotech
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

With new study data, Intra-Cellular could expand use of approved mood-disorder treatment

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein March 28, 2023

Reprints
Adobe

Intra-Cellular Therapies, maker of an approved treatment for schizophrenia and bipolar depression, announced positive results from a new clinical trial on Tuesday that could potentially expand use of its drug to other types of mood disorders.

Sales of the Intra-Cellular drug, called Caplyta, tripled last year to $249 million. The new study results, while not definitive, bolster confidence that the drug could also prove effective for people with major depressive disorder and so-called mixed features.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

How the drug industry uses fear of fentanyl to…
How the drug industry uses fear of fentanyl to extract more profit from naloxone
Wary of changes to Medicare Advantage, health insurers put…
Wary of changes to Medicare Advantage, health insurers put up a fight — and exaggerate the…
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog…
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog in the night-time
Oscar Health names former Aetna executive as new CEO
Oscar Health names former Aetna executive as new CEO
Pharmalittle: Ohio attorney general accuses PBMs of price fixing;…
Pharmalittle: Ohio attorney general accuses PBMs of price fixing; how cost-effectiveness fight could hobble drug price…
Viking Therapeutics releases early but promising weight loss data…
Viking Therapeutics releases early but promising weight loss data on new GLP-1 drug

Recommended Stories