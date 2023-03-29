 Skip to Main Content
Medical device companies now need to prove to FDA they’re protected against cyberattacks

  • Lizzy Lawrence

By Lizzy Lawrence March 29, 2023

An illustration of cybersecurity text amongst 0s and 1s on a black background. -- Health tech coverage for STAT.
Adobe

Hidden in this year’s federal spending bill, among major changes to Medicare payments to doctors and post-pandemic Medicaid, lies a little-noticed change with big implications: a mandate to protect medical devices connected to the internet from hacks or ransomware attacks.

The law, which goes into effect Wednesday, explicitly states that companies cannot sell their connected medical devices without first showing the Food and Drug Administration a solid cybersecurity plan. It also gives the FDA $5 million to see a higher security standard through. Historically, the agency has lacked the resources to keep up with rapidly-evolving security threats, or the authority to force device makers to comply with its draft guidelines.

Lizzy Lawrence

Lizzy Lawrence

Medical Devices Reporter

Lizzy Lawrence is a medical devices reporter at STAT.

Recommended Stories