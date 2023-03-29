 Skip to Main Content
In the Lab

New research may give geneticists a long-sought tool: a targeted protein delivery device

By Jason Mast

March 29, 2023

Drawing of a Scarabaeidae Costelyra zealandica - New Zealand grass grub beetle - Science and chronic disease coverage from STAT
Research on the New Zealand grass grub beetle revealed a mechanism scientists are now exploiting to deliver proteins into cells. Des Helmore/Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research

Mark Hurst just wanted to kill some bugs.

A newly credentialed bacteriologist working for the New Zealand government in the early 2000s, his job was to invent new and exciting weapons in the war against grass grubs, the squishy, ectoplasmic beetle larvae that had long bedeviled the islands’ farmers. Fortunately, there were already multiple strains of bacteria that infected and killed these insects. Why not learn from the best?

About the Author

General Assignment Reporter

Jason Mast is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

