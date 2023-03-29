New research may give geneticists a long-sought tool: a targeted protein delivery device

Research on the New Zealand grass grub beetle revealed a mechanism scientists are now exploiting to deliver proteins into cells.

Mark Hurst just wanted to kill some bugs.

A newly credentialed bacteriologist working for the New Zealand government in the early 2000s, his job was to invent new and exciting weapons in the war against grass grubs, the squishy, ectoplasmic beetle larvae that had long bedeviled the islands’ farmers. Fortunately, there were already multiple strains of bacteria that infected and killed these insects. Why not learn from the best?