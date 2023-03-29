 Skip to Main Content
British Columbia to bar Americans from buying Ozempic over supply concerns

  • Elaine Chen

By Elaine Chen March 29, 2023

photograph of packaging of the anti-diabetic medication "Ozempic" (semaglutide) made by Danish pharmaceutical company "Novo Nordisk".– chronic disease coverage from STAT
Novo Nordisk's Ozempic is experiencing surging demand because it not only helps regulate blood sugar in people with diabetes, but it can also help people lose weight. JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

British Columbia plans to limit sales of the popular diabetes drug Ozempic to Canadian residents in response to a wave of Americans flocking to local pharmacies in search of the drug, potentially straining supplies in the province.

Ozempic, made by Novo Nordisk, is experiencing surging demand because it not only helps regulate blood sugar in people with diabetes, but it can also help people lose weight. In the first two months of this year, 15% of the roughly 16,000 Ozempic dispenses in British Columbia were sold to U.S. residents, according to a Tuesday release from the province. That’s an “unusually high percentage,” as the average proportion of other drugs sold to Americans is 0.4%, the province said.

Elaine Chen

Elaine Chen

Cardiovascular Disease Reporter

Elaine Chen is a cardiovascular disease reporter at STAT, covering all aspects of heart and metabolic conditions including diabetes and obesity.

