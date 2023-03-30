Is there $21 billion left for Covid response, or $5 billion? The White House is using fuzzy math

WASHINGTON — How much money does the federal government still have set aside for the Covid-19 response? It depends who you ask.

A government watchdog published a report last month showing that the Department of Health and Human Services had a remaining $20.6 billion from laws funding various Covid-19 response activities at the end of January. That total is tantalizing to members of the House Freedom Caucus, who have said that clawing back unspent Covid-19 response funds is a condition of their support for a deal to raise the country’s debt ceiling.