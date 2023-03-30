Former J&J exec, an in-demand free agent, takes the helm at privately held FogPharma

Mathai Mammen, who until recently led research at Johnson & Johnson, will become the CEO of a privately held biotech company working to find treatments for diseases deemed undruggable.
Mammen, previously a candidate for the top job at Biogen, will take over as chairman, president, and CEO of FogPharma, a Cambridge, Mass., company that spun out of the lab of Harvard University biologist Greg Verdine in 2015. The allure, Mammen said, was Fog’s proprietary approach to discovering medicines for biological targets that have long evaded pharmaceutical research — and the potential to develop, manufacture, and market them without selling out to a larger drugmaker.
