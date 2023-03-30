Former J&J exec, an in-demand free agent, takes the helm at privately held FogPharma

Mathai Mammen, who until recently led research at Johnson & Johnson, will become the CEO of a privately held biotech company working to find treatments for diseases deemed undruggable.

Mammen, previously a candidate for the top job at Biogen, will take over as chairman, president, and CEO of FogPharma, a Cambridge, Mass., company that spun out of the lab of ​​Harvard University biologist Greg Verdine in 2015. The allure, Mammen said, was Fog’s proprietary approach to discovering medicines for biological targets that have long evaded pharmaceutical research — and the potential to develop, manufacture, and market them without selling out to a larger drugmaker.