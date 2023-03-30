What happened to the market for monkeys? Are some drugs too cheap? And why are biotech stocks still in the tank?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. We explain how biotech is affected by a bizarre situation involving smuggled monkeys, international intrigue, and a criminal investigation. We also discuss what leads to generic drug shortages, whether every major pharmaceutical firm needs a weight-loss drug, and what it means when drug company cancels a conference appearance.

For more on what we cover, here’s the news on long-tailed macaques; here’s more on drug shortages; here’s the news on Viking Therapeutics; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

