Listen: Biotech’s monkey shortage, the broken generics market, & conference cancel culture

  • Damian Garde
  • Meg Tirrell
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde , Meg Tirrell and Adam Feuerstein March 30, 2023

Sammy Kimball for STAT

What happened to the market for monkeys? Are some drugs too cheap? And why are biotech stocks still in the tank?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. We explain how biotech is affected by a bizarre situation involving smuggled monkeys, international intrigue, and a criminal investigation. We also discuss what leads to generic drug shortages, whether every major pharmaceutical firm needs a weight-loss drug, and what it means when drug company cancels a conference appearance.

For more on what we cover, here’s the news on long-tailed macaques; here’s more on drug shortages; here’s the news on Viking Therapeutics; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Meg Tirrell

Meg Tirrell

Co-host "The Readout LOUD," CNBC Senior Health and Science Reporter

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

