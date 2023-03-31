3 keys to successful biopharma-academia drug development collaborations

Academia can be an excellent source of novel drug targets and new technologies that can enhance medicinal discovery. Indeed, academic inventors or founders contributed to more than one-quarter of all medicines approved from 2001 through 2019.
Yet many sponsored research collaborations that hope to tap into academia fail. Academic-industry partnerships present a unique set of challenges that require thoughtful setup and dedicated execution from both the company and academic institution.
