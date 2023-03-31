 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
The Obesity Revolution
Health
Pharmalot
Biotech
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Insurance
STAT+

Biden administration goes easy on Medicare Advantage insurers after intense industry lobbying

  • John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson March 31, 2023

Reprints
The Biden administration is going easy on Medicare Advantage insurers, after an intense industry lobbying campaign. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration backed off some of its plans to rein in billions of dollars from wasteful spending in Medicare Advantage next year, after intense lobbying from health insurance companies.

The administration will now phase in its changes to Medicare Advantage’s so-called risk adjustment program over three years, rather than all at once, softening the immediate blow to the companies’ payments and stretching out the timeline for reining in the spending.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

John Wilkerson

John Wilkerson

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

New research casts fresh doubt on a common procedure…
New research casts fresh doubt on a common procedure that promises to increase the odds of…
‘Microdosing’ is touted by ’shroomers and Reddit users. Science…
‘Microdosing’ is touted by ’shroomers and Reddit users. Science is starting to test their claims —…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
European Union drug pricing proposal for the pandemic treaty…
European Union drug pricing proposal for the pandemic treaty generates pushback
Inflation caused a sizable drop in net drug prices…
Inflation caused a sizable drop in net drug prices in late 2022, analysis finds
FDA report details problems at Global Pharma plant involved…
FDA report details problems at Global Pharma plant involved in eye drop recall

Recommended Stories