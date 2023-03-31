Biden administration goes easy on Medicare Advantage insurers after intense industry lobbying

The Biden administration is going easy on Medicare Advantage insurers, after an intense industry lobbying campaign.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration backed off some of its plans to rein in billions of dollars from wasteful spending in Medicare Advantage next year, after intense lobbying from health insurance companies.

The administration will now phase in its changes to Medicare Advantage’s so-called risk adjustment program over three years, rather than all at once, softening the immediate blow to the companies’ payments and stretching out the timeline for reining in the spending.