POTS, or postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, is a disorder that causes circulation issues. POTS is most prevalent in women between the ages of 15 and 50, and is a form of dysautonomia.

Ankylosing spondylitis, which was previously thought of as a “white man’s disease,” is a form of arthritis that causes joint pain in the spine and other symptoms. MCAS, mast cell activation syndrome, can cause the symptoms of an allergic reaction at random moments.

EDS, or Ehlers-Danlos syndromes, is a group of over a dozen related conditions that affect the body’s connective tissues. Hypermobile EDS is the most common form of the disease; can cause extra-flexible joints, stretchy skin, and neurological issues and pain.