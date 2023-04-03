The biotech scorecard for the second quarter: 24 stock-moving events to watch

Here is STAT’s biotech scorecard, our regular ledger of stock-moving biotech events, for the second quarter:

When is “mid-year”? This is not an existential question. Practically speaking, when a drugmaker, let’s say Bridge Bio, tells investors that an important readout of all-cause mortality data from a clinical trial of its heart drug acoramidis is coming “mid-2023,” does that mean the end of June or the beginning of July? Is this a second-quarter event that should be included in this scorecard, or should it be pushed to the third quarter? Now, you know, just in case.