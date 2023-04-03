 Skip to Main Content
The biotech scorecard for the second quarter: 24 stock-moving events to watch

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein April 3, 2023

Scorecard
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Here is STAT’s biotech scorecard, our regular ledger of stock-moving biotech events, for the second quarter:

When is “mid-year”? This is not an existential question. Practically speaking, when a drugmaker, let’s say Bridge Bio, tells investors that an important readout of all-cause mortality data from a clinical trial of its heart drug acoramidis is coming “mid-2023,” does that mean the end of June or the beginning of July? Is this a second-quarter event that should be included in this scorecard, or should it be pushed to the third quarter? Now, you know, just in case.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Recommended Stories