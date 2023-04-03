 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
The Obesity Revolution
Health
Biotech
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

A young boy’s nightmare diagnosis, and the $3 million one-time treatment that will likely save his life

By Jonathan Saltzman — Boston GlobeApril 3, 2023

Reprints
Richelle Brooks becomes emotional while on the phone with Dr. Christine Duncan, one of Conner’s (in bed) physicians and a gene therapy expert at Boston Children’s Hospital. Her son, Conner Hess, had just received his stem cell transplant at Boston Children’s Hospital.
Richelle Brooks becomes emotional while on the phone with a doctor discussing her son, Conner Hess, who had just received his stem cell transplant at Boston Children’s Hospital. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

When the long-awaited moment arrived, a nurse helped Adam Hess loosen a tiny plastic clamp on an intravenous line leading to the chest of his son, who lay asleep in a bed at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Millions of stem cells that were collected from 6-year-old Conner Hess’s blood in January flowed through the IV and entered his bloodstream. They had been modified in a lab by adding a functional gene to compensate for a defective one. Conner’s doctors expect that this groundbreaking gene therapy, which costs a staggering $3 million a patient, will stave off a fatal degenerative brain disease and save his life.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Jonathan Saltzman — Boston Globe

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

‘If we don’t, others will’: White House Covid adviser…
‘If we don’t, others will’: White House Covid adviser calls on doctors to combat a vacuum…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Pharmalittle: FDA slams company recalling eye drops over manufacturing…
Pharmalittle: FDA slams company recalling eye drops over manufacturing issues; U.S. funds massive Alzheimer’s research database
Vertex, CRISPR Therapeutics inch ahead of rival for genetic…
Vertex, CRISPR Therapeutics inch ahead of rival for genetic fix to sickle cell disease
A devastating skin condition could soon get its first…
A devastating skin condition could soon get its first medication, as the frontiers of gene therapy…
The biotech scorecard for the second quarter: 24 stock-moving…
The biotech scorecard for the second quarter: 24 stock-moving events to watch

Recommended Stories