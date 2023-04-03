 Skip to Main Content
FTC tells Illumina to divest Grail, boosting Icahn’s case

  Matthew Herper

By Matthew Herper April 3, 2023

Illumina Grail vertical merger
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Monday ordered DNA sequencing giant Illumina to divest Grail, a cancer diagnostics firm it purchased without regulatory approval, saying the $7.1 billion acquisition “would stifle competition and innovation in the U.S. market for life-saving cancer tests.”

Illumina purchased Grail in August 2021 without clearances from either the FTC or European regulators, who also appear to be preparing to tell Illumina to divest the cancer diagnostics firm.

Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine, Editorial Director of Events

Matthew Herper covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

