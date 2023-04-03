 Skip to Main Content
Vertex, CRISPR Therapeutics inch ahead of rival for genetic fix to sickle cell disease

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein April 3, 2023

The first CRISPR treatment for sickle cell disease has been submitted to the Food and Drug Administration, beating a rival gene therapy that’s been delayed due to a manufacturing issue.

On Monday, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and its partner CRISPR Therapeutics said they had met their previously announced goal of filing by the end of March a marketing application for their therapy known as exa-cel. In addition to sickle cell disease, the two companies are seeking approval to treat beta-thalassemia, another type of inherited blood disease, but one that’s rarer in the U.S.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

