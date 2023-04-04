 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
The Obesity Revolution
STAT+
Biotech
Health
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

From a public library whiteboard, a $350 million biotech venture fund

  • Allison DeAngelis

By Allison DeAngelis April 4, 2023

Reprints
Cure Ventures founding partners, l to r, Lou Tartaglia, Richard Lim, David Fallace. -- coverage for STAT
Cure Ventures founding partners (l. to r.) Lou Tartaglia, Richard Lim, David Fallace Cure Ventures

A new biotech VC firm started by veterans of the industry began around a whiteboard in two public libraries in suburban Massachusetts.

David Fallace, Richard Lim, and Lou Tartaglia began gathering at the Newton and Wellesley, Mass. libraries in 2021 — locations away from the prying eyes of the Boston biotech ecosystem that also happened to be open during the pandemic — where they could dissect what worked, and what didn’t, in venture capital.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Allison DeAngelis

Allison DeAngelis

Biotech Startups and Venture Capital Reporter

Allison DeAngelis is a biotech reporter at STAT, covering biopharma startups and venture capital.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Vertex, CRISPR Therapeutics inch ahead of rival for genetic…
Vertex, CRISPR Therapeutics inch ahead of rival for genetic fix to sickle cell disease
Emergency rooms need clear guidelines about how to handle…
Emergency rooms need clear guidelines about how to handle law enforcement
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog…
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog in the night-time
The Q2 health tech tracker: 13 key industry events…
The Q2 health tech tracker: 13 key industry events and milestones to watch
FTC tells Illumina to divest Grail, boosting Icahn’s case
FTC tells Illumina to divest Grail, boosting Icahn’s case
A young boy’s nightmare diagnosis, and the $3 million…
A young boy’s nightmare diagnosis, and the $3 million one-time treatment that will likely save his…

Recommended Stories