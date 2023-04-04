From a public library whiteboard, a $350 million biotech venture fund

A new biotech VC firm started by veterans of the industry began around a whiteboard in two public libraries in suburban Massachusetts.

David Fallace, Richard Lim, and Lou Tartaglia began gathering at the Newton and Wellesley, Mass. libraries in 2021 — locations away from the prying eyes of the Boston biotech ecosystem that also happened to be open during the pandemic — where they could dissect what worked, and what didn’t, in venture capital.