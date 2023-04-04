The Q2 health tech tracker: 13 key industry events and milestones to watch

Health tech companies are still plagued by a sluggish funding environment and a wobbling economy this quarter. Already this year, the industry has seen the demise of once-prominent mental health startup Mindstrong, and layoffs from the likes of Color and Cerebral.

Still, startups have found opportunity in the world of AI medical scribes, buoyed by investor excitement in tools like ChatGPT. Home health care continues to see growth, with investment from big tech companies like Best Buy. A recent Medicare ruling gives health-focused virtual reality companies a path to payment and cause for hope.