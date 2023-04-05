Former Magellan Diagnostics execs charged with selling defective lead testing machines used for kids

Three former executives at Magellan Diagnostics Inc. are charged with knowingly selling defective lead testing machines between 2013 and 2017 that generated inaccurate results for tens of thousands of children across the country and for clients of at least one international relief organization, federal prosecutors said.

Amy Winslow, 51, of Needham; Reba Daoust, 66, of Amesbury; and Mohammad Hossein Maleknia,64, of Bonita Springs, Fla., are accused of knowing the devices — including its Leadclear II product that accounted for 2.5 million tests in 2017, half of all tests conducted in the United States — had a manufacturing flaw that generated false negatives, giving parents the mistaken impression their children were safe, US Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said Wednesday.