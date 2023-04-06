 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Pharmalot
The Obesity Revolution
Health
Biotech
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health
STAT+

To make immunotherapy safe for brain tumors, researchers will have to tackle new risks

  • Angus Chen

By Angus Chen April 6, 2023

Reprints
CT scan of a brain anaplastic oligodendroglioma Adobe

The success of CAR-T immunotherapies against blood cancers has raised hope that CAR-T can bring breakthroughs to brain cancers, which haven’t had new treatments for decades. The initial clinical trials have yielded progress against brain tumors and new, potentially fatal, risks.

Three years ago, Michelle Monje, a pediatric neuro-oncologist at Stanford University, and her colleagues began a trial testing a CAR-T therapy for diffuse midline glioma, a brain cancer that primarily affects pediatric and young adult patients and occurs in places like the brain stem and thalamus. “These are nearly universally fatal cancers,” Monje said. “When we started the trial, we saw responses right away, more than we’d seen in any other context. What was amazing as a neurologist and oncologist was to see that kids got better.”

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Angus Chen

Angus Chen

Cancer Reporter

Angus Chen is a cancer reporter at STAT.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

With weight loss drug ads, telehealth companies wade into…
With weight loss drug ads, telehealth companies wade into a regulatory gray area
Research misconduct allegations put Stanford’s president — and science…
Research misconduct allegations put Stanford’s president — and science — under an uncomfortable spotlight
Medicare Advantage plans will have to stop denying required…
Medicare Advantage plans will have to stop denying required care, federal officials say
Pharmalittle: Weight-loss drug ads pose new oversight challenge; will…
Pharmalittle: Weight-loss drug ads pose new oversight challenge; will the new Bayer CEO split the company?
With Apollo Endosurgery acquisition, Boston Scientific dives into the…
With Apollo Endosurgery acquisition, Boston Scientific dives into the obesity treatment market
Where is the White House’s new pandemic response office?
Where is the White House’s new pandemic response office?

Recommended Stories