Listen: Illumina’s boardroom intrigue, the next big Alzheimer’s readout, & J&J’s creative lawyers

  • Damian Garde
  • Meg Tirrell
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde , Meg Tirrell and Adam Feuerstein April 6, 2023

Sammy Kimball for STAT

Is Illumina the Disney of biotech? Does the Texas two-step work after all? And can you ever really go home again?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Our colleague Matthew Herper joins us for a deep dive into Illumina, explaining how the biggest company in genome sequencing lost the faith of shareholders and painted itself into a corner. We’ll also discuss the latest news in the life sciences, including a look at what’s ahead in biotech for the second quarter of the year, and why Johnson & Johnson investors are happy the company is proposing to part with $9 billion.

For more on what we cover, here’s the latest on Illumina; here’s a preview of the next big biotech events; here’s the news on J&J; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

Be sure to sign up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, or wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you have any feedback for us — topics to cover, guests to invite, vocal tics to cease — you can email [email protected].

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Meg Tirrell

Meg Tirrell

Co-host "The Readout LOUD," CNBC Senior Health and Science Reporter

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

