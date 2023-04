UnitedHealth Group and its Optum division has acquired another physician practice: Crystal Run Healthcare in N.Y.

The deal for Crystal Run, a network of almost 400 doctors, nurse practitioners, and other clinicians, closed in late February. There was no fanfare. Neither company issued a press release. The deal only came to light from an email obtained by the Mid-Hudson News.