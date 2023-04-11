 Skip to Main Content
A biotech upstart takes on cancer by crowdsourcing the immune system’s natural killers

  Jonathan Wosen

By Jonathan Wosen April 11, 2023

Three natural killer cells surround and attack a cancer cell -- biotech coverage from STAT
Three natural killer cells surround and attack a cancer cell. Adobe

No two people have quite the same immune system. And while that fact can make matching bone marrow and organ transplants torturously difficult, a Bay Area biotech believes it can harness immune diversity to treat a range of deadly cancers.

ImmuneBridge, a San Francisco-based startup, is developing cancer immunotherapies based on natural killers, or NK cells, a class of immune cells that efficiently target cancerous and virus-infected cells. Other companies are already genetically modifying and equipping these cells with molecules to make them more lethal cancer killers. But ImmuneBridge is convinced there are naturally occurring NK cells that can do the job — they just might not be the cells currently in your body.

