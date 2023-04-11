Just how big of a pay bump do hospitals need from Medicare next year? The federal government and the industry disagree, for now.

Just how big a pay bump do hospitals need from Medicare next year?

The federal government is proposing to give hospitals a 2.8% raise in their Medicare payments next year, which would result in more than $2.7 billion of additional funds for the hospital industry.

That increase would mean the average payment hospitals get for each discharged Medicare patient would rise to $16,143 in 2024, compared with $15,696 for this year, according to federal regulators. Of course, that number varies widely depending on each patient’s condition.