Oracle’s Cerner Enviza launches a new effort to use AI to study asthma drug safety

  • Brittany Trang

By Brittany Trang April 11, 2023

Photo of the Oracle sign in front of the headquarters -- Health tech coverage from STAT
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Cerner Enviza is partnering with health care AI company John Snow Labs to develop artificial intelligence tools to search patient records for side effects from the asthma drug montelukast — an early effort by Oracle, which owns Cerner Enviza and its parent company Cerner, to make use of the trove of data in electronic health records.

Using natural language processing technology based on AI models developed by John Snow Labs to understand clinical and biomedical documents, Cerner Enviza will extract information from medical notes and pair it with claims data to determine the relationship between various mental health side effects and montelukast, a drug to treat asthma and allergies marketed under the brand name Singulair. The project is part of the Food and Drug Administration’s Sentinel Initiative drug safety program.

Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow

Brittany Trang is a 2022-2023 Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow at STAT.

