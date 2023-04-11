Oracle’s Cerner Enviza launches a new effort to use AI to study asthma drug safety

Cerner Enviza is partnering with health care AI company John Snow Labs to develop artificial intelligence tools to search patient records for side effects from the asthma drug montelukast — an early effort by Oracle, which owns Cerner Enviza and its parent company Cerner, to make use of the trove of data in electronic health records.

Using natural language processing technology based on AI models developed by John Snow Labs to understand clinical and biomedical documents, Cerner Enviza will extract information from medical notes and pair it with claims data to determine the relationship between various mental health side effects and montelukast, a drug to treat asthma and allergies marketed under the brand name Singulair. The project is part of the Food and Drug Administration’s Sentinel Initiative drug safety program.