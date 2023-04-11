 Skip to Main Content
‘It was my call’: Stanford president defends decision not to correct key paper in misconduct investigation

  • Jonathan Wosen

By Jonathan Wosen April 11, 2023

Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne told STAT it was his decision not to correct or retract a controversial 2009 paper. Adam Fagen

Amid an investigation of alleged research misconduct, Stanford University’s president took responsibility in an email to STAT for the decision not to correct or retract a paper at the heart of the controversy and defended his actions.

That decision concerned a major study published in the journal Nature in 2009 and co-authored by Marc Tessier-Lavigne, the university’s president and a renowned neuroscientist who at the time was a top researcher at the biotech company Genentech.

Jonathan Wosen

Jonathan Wosen

West Coast Biotech & Life Sciences Reporter

Jonathan Wosen is STAT’s West Coast biotech & life sciences reporter.

