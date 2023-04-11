Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne told STAT it was his decision not to correct or retract a controversial 2009 paper.

‘It was my call’: Stanford president defends decision not to correct key paper in misconduct investigation

Amid an investigation of alleged research misconduct, Stanford University’s president took responsibility in an email to STAT for the decision not to correct or retract a paper at the heart of the controversy and defended his actions.

That decision concerned a major study published in the journal Nature in 2009 and co-authored by Marc Tessier-Lavigne, the university’s president and a renowned neuroscientist who at the time was a top researcher at the biotech company Genentech.