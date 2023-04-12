 Skip to Main Content
Sanders plans to haul in insulin executives to testify in Senate

  • Rachel Cohrs
  • John Wilkerson
  • Ed Silverman

By Rachel Cohrs , John Wilkerson and Ed Silverman April 12, 2023

Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during a hearing with former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. – politics and policy coverage from STAT
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has been campaigning to hold pharmaceutical executives accountable for their pricing practices. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Sen. Bernie Sanders plans to call the chief executives of the country’s largest insulin manufacturers to testify before his health committee, according to insulin maker Eli Lilly and two sources familiar with the plans. The move will keep the pressure on the companies over their prices despite the fact that they have said they plan to lower the list price of their older insulin products.

Sanders has alluded publicly to plans to hold a hearing on insulin affordability, but it was not clear that he planned to ask the executives of insulin makers to testify.

