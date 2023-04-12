 Skip to Main Content
Senate hashing out policy details on generics, PBMs, insulin

  Rachel Cohrs
  John Wilkerson

By Rachel Cohrs and John Wilkerson April 12, 2023

Bernie Sanders, who sits next to Bill Cassidy, raises his hand while speaking at a hearing – politics and policy coverage from STAT
Sens. Bernie Sanders, (I-Vt.), right, and Bill Cassidy (R-La.), left, lead the Senate committee with jurisdiction over health policy. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

WASHINGTON — Senators are slightly delaying their latest legislative push on health care, but as they do, a clearer picture is emerging about what’s in — and out — of the mix.

The Senate health committee was expected to mark up legislation related to generic drugs, pharmacy benefit managers, and some leftovers from the Food and Drug Administration’s user fee agreements next week, but leaders are planning to reschedule the meeting, several sources told STAT.

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

John Wilkerson

John Wilkerson

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

