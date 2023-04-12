Senate hashing out policy details on generics, PBMs, insulin

Sens. Bernie Sanders, (I-Vt.), right, and Bill Cassidy (R-La.), left, lead the Senate committee with jurisdiction over health policy.

WASHINGTON — Senators are slightly delaying their latest legislative push on health care, but as they do, a clearer picture is emerging about what’s in — and out — of the mix.

The Senate health committee was expected to mark up legislation related to generic drugs, pharmacy benefit managers, and some leftovers from the Food and Drug Administration’s user fee agreements next week, but leaders are planning to reschedule the meeting, several sources told STAT.