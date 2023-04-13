Flawed AI algorithms can cause harm in medicine. A research team has a plan to root out bias

There are a lot of ways that artificial intelligence can go awry in health and medicine. Epic Systems’ flawed algorithms for predicting sepsis led to false alarms while frequently failing to identify the condition in advance. Unregulated Medicare Advantage algorithms, used to determine how many days of rehabilitation will be covered by insurance, routinely denies patients the care they need.

A new article, published Thursday by a team of researchers in the journal Science, argues that these kinds of problems can only be averted if AI research uses more detailed performance metrics to root out bias and improve accuracy.