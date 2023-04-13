 Skip to Main Content
Flawed AI algorithms can cause harm in medicine. A research team has a plan to root out bias

  Brittany Trang

By Brittany Trang April 13, 2023

a person in the middle of a circle with health analytics surrounding them – health tech coverage from STAT
Adobe

There are a lot of ways that artificial intelligence can go awry in health and medicine. Epic Systems flawed algorithms for predicting sepsis led to false alarms while frequently failing to identify the condition in advance. Unregulated Medicare Advantage algorithms, used to determine how many days of rehabilitation will be covered by insurance, routinely denies patients the care they need.

A new article, published Thursday by a team of researchers in the journal Science, argues that these kinds of problems can only be averted if AI research uses more detailed performance metrics to root out bias and improve accuracy.

Brittany Trang

Brittany Trang

Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow

Brittany Trang is a 2022-2023 Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow at STAT.

Recommended Stories