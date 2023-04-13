FDA staff leaned toward rejecting Sarepta gene therapy before top official intervened

A logo sign outside of the headquarters of Sarepta Therapeutics in Cambridge, Mass.

Reviewers at the Food and Drug Administration were leaning toward rejecting a closely watched gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy made by Sarepta Therapeutics, prompting a top official to intervene earlier this year, according to three people with direct knowledge of the agency deliberations.

Inside the FDA office that oversees gene therapies, some staff had reached a non-binding conclusion that Sarepta’s gene therapy should be rejected, the individuals said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Peter Marks, a top FDA official and vocal advocate for faster gene therapy approvals, stepped in and directed staff to schedule a public hearing on the therapy on May 12.