FDA staff leaned toward rejecting Sarepta gene therapy before top official intervened

  • Adam Feuerstein
  • Jason Mast

By Adam Feuerstein and Jason Mast April 13, 2023

Sarepta - Cambridge -AP
A logo sign outside of the headquarters of Sarepta Therapeutics in Cambridge, Mass. Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa via AP

Reviewers at the Food and Drug Administration were leaning toward rejecting a closely watched gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy made by Sarepta Therapeutics, prompting a top official to intervene earlier this year, according to three people with direct knowledge of the agency deliberations.

Inside the FDA office that oversees gene therapies, some staff had reached a non-binding conclusion that Sarepta’s gene therapy should be rejected, the individuals said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Peter Marks, a top FDA official and vocal advocate for faster gene therapy approvals, stepped in and directed staff to schedule a public hearing on the therapy on May 12.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Jason Mast

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason Mast is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

