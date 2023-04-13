Google will let health care customers test its generative AI model, ramping up rivalry with GPT-4

Accelerating medicine’s AI race, Google is releasing a version of its generative language model to health care customers who will begin testing its ability to perform specific tasks in medical and research settings, STAT has learned.

The AI tool, known as Med-Palm 2, will be distributed to a select group of Google’s cloud computing customers over the next several months, with the goal of assessing its ability to accurately and safely sift through and summarize vast stores of medical information.