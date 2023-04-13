 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Health
First Opinion
Biotech
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Exclusive
STAT+

Google will let health care customers test its generative AI model, ramping up rivalry with GPT-4

  • Casey Ross

By Casey Ross April 13, 2023

Reprints
A Google Cloud sign shines in a dark area at the Mobile World Congress -- Health Technology coverage from STAT
PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images

Accelerating medicine’s AI race, Google is releasing a version of its generative language model to health care customers who will begin testing its ability to perform specific tasks in medical and research settings, STAT has learned.

The AI tool, known as Med-Palm 2, will be distributed to a select group of Google’s cloud computing customers over the next several months, with the goal of assessing its ability to accurately and safely sift through and summarize vast stores of medical information.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Casey Ross

Casey Ross

National Technology Correspondent

Casey Ross covers the use of artificial intelligence in medicine and its underlying questions of safety, fairness, and privacy.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

In counties with more Black doctors, Black people live…
In counties with more Black doctors, Black people live longer, ‘astonishing’ study finds
Michael J. Fox: As a Parkinson’s patient, I felt…
Michael J. Fox: As a Parkinson’s patient, I felt a little left behind by biology’s century…
‘It was my call’: Stanford president defends decision not…
‘It was my call’: Stanford president defends decision not to correct key paper in misconduct investigation
Weight-loss startup Calibrate cuts 18% of workforce as obesity…
Weight-loss startup Calibrate cuts 18% of workforce as obesity drugs spark growing competition
UnitedHealth says medical costs aren’t soaring. The reality is…
UnitedHealth says medical costs aren’t soaring. The reality is murkier
The Biden administration will hang on to some Covid…
The Biden administration will hang on to some Covid pandemic emergency powers

Recommended Stories