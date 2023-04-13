 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
First Opinion
STAT+
Biotech
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Politics
STAT+

Congress is launching a tobacco harm reduction caucus. Its biggest supporter so far? Philip Morris

  • Nicholas Florko

By Nicholas Florko April 13, 2023

Reprints
Phillip Morris headquarters — tobacco coverage from STAT
Congress is launching a tobacco harm reduction caucus. Its biggest supporter so far is the tobacco giant Philip Morris. David Karp/AP

WASHINGTON — There’s a new caucus brewing on Capitol Hill focused on the potential health benefits of e-cigarettes and other smokeless products. But already, there’s a major liability hanging over its head: the involvement of one of the most notorious global tobacco companies, Philip Morris International.

The caucus could be a major win for proponents of e-cigarettes who have argued for years that these products should be used as public health tools to help adult smokers, rather than vilified like cigarettes. There are hundreds of similar informal caucuses on Capitol Hill, many of which lawmakers join to support or promote a niche cause or effort — though not all are bipartisan.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Nicholas Florko

Nicholas Florko

Reporter, Commercial Determinants of Health

Nicholas Florko reports on the commercial determinants of health.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

I’m a biopharma supply chain specialist — and even…
I’m a biopharma supply chain specialist — and even I can’t find the Adderall I’m prescribed
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog…
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog in the night-time
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Supreme Court pauses new limits on abortion pill, pending…
Supreme Court pauses new limits on abortion pill, pending further review next week
UnitedHealth says medical costs aren’t soaring. The reality is…
UnitedHealth says medical costs aren’t soaring. The reality is murkier
The Biden administration will hang on to some Covid…
The Biden administration will hang on to some Covid pandemic emergency powers

Recommended Stories