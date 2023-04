The committee in charge of stopping surprise billing from ambulances and health insurers will finally meet, four months late.

The federal committee in charge of finding ways to stop surprise billing from ground ambulances and health insurers will officially meet for the first time on May 2 and 3, the federal government said Thursday.

The 17-person committee was supposed to meet in January, but the meeting was postponed. A rescheduling for March also never came to pass.