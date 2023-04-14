 Skip to Main Content
Weight-loss startup Calibrate cuts 18% of workforce as obesity drugs spark growing competition

  Elaine Chen

By Elaine Chen April 14, 2023

Calibrate, a telehealth company that prescribes obesity drugs and provides weight loss coaching, cut 18% of its workforce amid growing competition from digital medicine companies.

The company will focus more on partnering with employers to provide services to their workers, the company said in a statement. “Calibrate is accelerating our transformation into an Enterprise-first business, shifting internal resources and restructuring our team,” the company said. Still, “we will continue to grow our direct-to-consumer business responsibly.”

Elaine Chen

Elaine Chen

Cardiovascular Disease Reporter

Elaine Chen is a cardiovascular disease reporter at STAT, covering all aspects of heart and metabolic conditions including diabetes and obesity.

