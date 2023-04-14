Weight-loss startup Calibrate cuts 18% of workforce as obesity drugs spark growing competition

Calibrate, a telehealth company that prescribes obesity drugs and provides weight loss coaching, cut 18% of its workforce amid growing competition from digital medicine companies.

The company will focus more on partnering with employers to provide services to their workers, the company said in a statement. “Calibrate is accelerating our transformation into an Enterprise-first business, shifting internal resources and restructuring our team,” the company said. Still, “we will continue to grow our direct-to-consumer business responsibly.”