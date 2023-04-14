 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Health
STAT+
First Opinion
Politics

Supreme Court pauses new limits on abortion pill, pending further review next week

  • Sarah Owermohle

By Sarah Owermohle April 14, 2023

Reprints
Virus Outbreak Vaccine Mandates
The Supreme Court temporarily paused new restriction on access tot the abortion pill mifepristone. Evan Vucci/AP

Access to the abortion pill mifepristone will remain unchanged until next Wednesday, after a U.S. Supreme Court justice on Friday issued a stay on last week’s ruling from a conservative Texas judge banning the medicine.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito issued an administrative stay preserving access to mifepristone, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration since 2000, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday. It is likely the country’s highest court will rule more substantively on access to the medication before then, a decision that will have major ramifications for the FDA’s authority and access to the commonly used drug.

Alito’s stay comes hours after the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court for an emergency intervention in the wake of clashing rulings from the judge in Texas and another in Washington, who ordered the FDA to ensure access to mifepristone, which is also used to treat miscarriages.

advertisement

Northern Texas District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryck late last Friday ruled that the FDA hastily approved the drug and acted politically, banning it nationwide. The FDA, the Justice Department, and the maker of brand-name mifepristone, Danco Laboratories, have all appealed the decision. Pharmaceutical companies and industry lobbies have also railed against the decision, citing the FDA as the “gold standard” for drug approvals.

Related: 6 burning questions about how the FDA will handle conflicting abortion pill decisions

An appeals court late Wednesday allowed mifepristone to stay on the market during legal battles but banned mail-order deliveries of the drug, which the FDA eased access to after removing in-person prescribing requirements earlier this year. Alito’s stay effectively returns mifepristone to FDA’s status quo.

About the Author Reprints

Sarah Owermohle

Sarah Owermohle

Washington Correspondent

Sarah Owermohle is a Washington correspondent at STAT, reporting on the Biden administration’s health goals, federal health policy and politics.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Moderna-Merck mRNA cancer vaccine shows promise in combination with…
Moderna-Merck mRNA cancer vaccine shows promise in combination with melanoma drug
I’m a biopharma supply chain specialist — and even…
I’m a biopharma supply chain specialist — and even I can’t find the Adderall I’m prescribed
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog…
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog in the night-time
The Biden administration will hang on to some Covid…
The Biden administration will hang on to some Covid pandemic emergency powers
Congress is launching a tobacco harm reduction caucus. Its…
Congress is launching a tobacco harm reduction caucus. Its biggest supporter so far? Philip Morris
Medicare advisers endorse reforms to lower drug spending
Medicare advisers endorse reforms to lower drug spending

Recommended Stories